PIQUA – Darrell Lee Hewitt, age 60, went home to be with the Lord Thursday Nov. 21, 2019, at 1:14 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Isabelle (Cotrell) Hewitt.

Darrell had a great love for God and his family. He was devoted to his church, Full Gospel, where he was a long standing board member. He was married to Shirlee, the love of his life, for over 38 years. The young couple married Dec. 20, 1980; they have three children together. Darrell was a great provider to his family; he was always hardworking and dedicated to his job. He worked the last 21 years at Albert Freytag Inc. as a quality control inspector. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, with his favorite places being Smokey Mountains, Pigeon Forge and any beach. He loved the beach and every visit he would be the first one up walking the beach and searching for shells. He always did have a good eye and could spot four-leaf clovers all the time. Darrell's hobbies included wood working, taking bike rides with family, volunteering at church and working in his yard.

Darrell will always be remembered with a smile on his face. He loved making people laugh and had an adventurous side always excited to try new things like ziplining and parasailing. He had quite the compassionate side. No matter what any family member needed he was willing to offer a helping hand even after a long day's work.

Darrell is survived by his siblings, Doug (Wavelynn) Hewitt, Dorothy (Terry) Maxon, David (Sharon) Hewitt, Dan Hewitt, Don (Tonya Hull) Hewitt, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife, Shirlee, of Piqua; three children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hewitt, of Houston, Jessica (Rob) Parin, of Sidney, and Darrell R. (Chelsea) Hewitt, of Piqua. Darrell loved his 13 grandchildren more than anything and would do anything for them. He also has two special four legged kids, Brutus "Boo" and Tessa. He loved them very much, and you would always find him carrying Tessa or holding "Boo" in the recliner. Until we see you again, we love you and will miss you, Husband, Dad, Papaw, Brother, Uncle and Friend.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Full Gospel Community Church, 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney, with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Full Gospel Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Community Church Building Fund in Darrell's honor.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hewitt family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.