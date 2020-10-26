HOMOSASSA, FL — Darrell W. Bowman, 74, of Homosassa Florida passed away October 16, 2020 in Citrus County, Florida.

Darrell was born on May 20, 1946 in Sidney, Ohio to Daniel Webster Bowman and Helen Lederman Bowman.

Darrell graduated from Sidney High School Class of 1964. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, training at Paris Island, South Carolina. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served 3 years in the region. He completed his tour of duty as sergeant at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He relocated to Oregon, working and owning his own long-haul trucking company for many years. He and his wife Sharon were living in Myrtle Creek, Oregon near family before moving to Florida in 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Bowman; son Daniel Wade Bowman, sister Carlyn Gunnell (David), daughter Starla Dawn Snyder (Pat), daughter Lisa Renee Miller (Bret), son Darren Devon Ross, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Darrell will be missed by his loving family and friends. We love you. Military service will be held in Roseburg, Oregon, at a later date. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com