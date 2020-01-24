VERSAILLES — David A. Buxton, age 70, of Versailles, passed away at 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

David was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Greenville to the late Arthur and Vinna (Cramer) Buxton. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Buxton; and a brother-in-law, Bob Mayer.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean A. (Winner) Buxton, whom he married Nov. 28, 1968; sons, David Buxton, of Lakeview, and Brian Buxton, of Versailles; sister and brother-in-law, June and Kenny Miller, of Greenville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Beverly (Winner) Mayer, of Atlanta, Georgia, Larry and Cheryl Winner, of Columbus, Kay (Winner) and Jim Poeppelman, of Versailles, LuAnn (Winner) Lowe, of Raleigh, North Carolina, J.D. and Julie Winner, of Troy, Mike and Anne Winner ,of Maineville, Ohio, and Renee (Winner) Miller and Steve Terzini, of Richmond, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews and many very close Kremer and Cramer family cousins.

David retired in 2007 from Federal-Mogul in Trotwood where he was an electrician for 40 years. David's enjoyment was spending his time on the family farm, tinkering around on and driving his tractors. David was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Knights of Columbus Council #1756 and the Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2347.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services.

