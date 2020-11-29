1/2
David Howard Mummey
HOUSTON—David Howard Mummey, age 62 of Houston, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 6:10 AM at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 2, 1958 in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Warren Mummey of Sidney and the late Roberta (Dunham) Mummey.

On July 18, 1986 he married Darlene (Wogaman) who survives along with two sons, Richie Mummey, and Corey (Tiffany) Mummey both of Houston, five grandchildren, Reece, Peyton, Gemma, Reed and Paulina, and two siblings, Russ (Martha) Mummey of Sidney, and Louisa Garrod of Texas.

Mr. Mummey worked for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18, as a heavy equipment operator.

David loved being with his family and grandkids. He also loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends at the lake.

In keeping with David's wishes, his body will be cremated. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral.

Condolences may be expressed to the Mummey family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
