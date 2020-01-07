SIDNEY — David Alan Hull, 68, of Sidney, passed away at 7:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1951, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Enid (Shroyer) Hull.

On Dec. 19, 1997, he married the former Lori Beemer, who survives him along with two children, Davie Hull and Julia (Joe) Wells; stepdaughters, Danielle (Chad) Ludwig and Kelly Beemer, all of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Hull, of Pasco; and mother-in-law, Birdie Gambrel, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by seven siblings.

David was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed riding his Harley, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wilson Hospice for the great compassion and care given to David and his family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hull family to help offset final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to David's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.