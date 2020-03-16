MINSTER – David J. Bergman, age 40, of Minster, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home in Minster.

He was born April 29, 1979, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Gerald "Jerry" and Lynn (Meiring) Bergman, who both survive in Minster.

On Aug. 9, 2003, he married Kerri Meyer, and they have three surviving children at home, Alayna, Jonathan and Cameron. He is also survived by his three brothers and spouses, Dan and Michelle Bergman, Ada, Michigan, Doug and Tiffany Bergman, Minster, Dustin and Ashley Bergman, Xenia; grandmother, Delores "Dottie" Meiring; in-laws, Jon and Barb Meyer, Minster; brother-in-law, Kevin and Jenni Meyer, Minster; sister-in-law, Jenna and Brad Prenger, Cincinnati; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Dave was a graduate of Minster High School in 1997 and of Bowling Green State University in 2002. He was a former teacher and head baseball coach at Goshen High School and a former junior varsity coach at Minster High School. He was the co-owner of Image Machine. He was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and the Minster Athletic Boosters. Dave had a love of nature and a passion for landscaping. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and from 8:30-9 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations will contribute to the college funds for Alayna, Jonathan and Cameron.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.