NEW BREMEN—David Lee Waterman age 89, of New Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:01 A.M. at the Lima Memorial Hospital after a short illness. David was born on July 28, 1931 at home in New Bremen, the son of the late Arnold W. "Pete" and Clara W. (Fischbach) Waterman.

On January 8, 1955, he married Nancy Sue Looker also of New Bremen, whom he began dating after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. David and Nancy were married for 28 years before Nancy passed in 1983. A few years later, David started dating Jean Ahlers who was one of Nancy's friends and a high school classmate of David's. David and Jean were married on February 8, 2000 in Las Vegas. Jean preceded David in death just a few short weeks ago on October 24, 2020. David is survived by his children: Guy (Becky) Waterman of New Bremen, Jerry (Natasha) Waterman of Milford, Ohio, Randy (Kim) Waterman of New Bremen, Linda (Joe) Barhorst of Minster, and Bonnie (Ron) Berelsman of Minster; his grandchildren: Tony (Angie) Waterman, Amanda (Ben) Wibbeler, Jacob (Jenna) Waterman, Garret (Stephanie) Waterman, Amber Waterman, Elizabeth (Jordan) Williams, Jill (Alex) Lampert, Katie Richardson, Nick Richardson, Jessica, Jordan, and Joel Berelsman, 15 great grandchildren, several step-children, and step-grandchildren.

David was the last surviving member of his family. His siblings were Betty (John) McGowan of Phoenix, AZ, Don (Alice) Waterman of New Bremen, Jim (Audrey) Waterman of Wapakoneta, Doris (Lester) Howe of New Bremen, and Tom (Charlene) Waterman of Wapakoneta. He is survived by brother-in-laws Jack Looker of California, Timothy Looker of Florida, and sister-in-law Judith Looker of Eaton, Ohio. Dave was a 1950 graduate of New Bremen High School. He worked at the former STAMCO of New Bremen until 1975 and then went to New Bremen Schools where he was a custodian until he retired in 1994. Dave could be found tending to the yard or working in the garden which provided food for the family. Dave also loved to fish, and when he was not in the garden, he would be out fishing. Fish on Friday nights during lent was not a norm for the family, as the family ate fish most every Friday night. Dave and Nancy enjoyed camping, and spent many weekends putting up a tent and camping with their family and friends. Dave and Jean loved to travel and enjoyed concerts and shows throughout the area. Dave enjoyed riding his bicycle and spent many hours riding around town and out in the country. He found riding his bicycle a great way to get exercise and earn a little extra cash as he collected aluminum cans along the way. A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Inurnment will follow with full military honors in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Memorial contributions in memory of Dave can be made to: Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or online at www.yourcpf.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.