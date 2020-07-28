SIDNEY — David Leroy Helman, age 85, of Sidney, passed away on July 26, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

David was born the eldest son, July 28, 1934, in Hardin, Ohio, in Shelby County, to Lucille Barlow Helman and Emory Leroy Helman. He married his wife, Violet Jean Hickman Helman, on April 14, 1974.

Left to treasure his memory are his daughters, Judith Moeai, of Laie, Hawaii, and Sherrie (Greg Foughty), of Troy, Ohio.

Sons include David and Julia Helman, of Sidney, Larry and Bernice, of Sidney, Jerry Robbins, of Fort Loramie, Aaron and Amanda Helman, of New Carlisle, and Ethan and Kira Lauth Helman, of Sidney.

There are 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Brothers include Dennis and Karen Helman, of Sidney, and Duane and Carolyn Helman, of Rosewood, Ohio.

Relatives deceased are his parents, Lucille and Emory Helman, infant brother Larry, and Dan Helman, daughter Dianna Christine, son-in-law, Harvey Moeai, and great-granddaughter, Nora Moeai.

David joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 during the Korean War and has many fond memories of sailing the ocean and places he visited.

David was a member of the Trinity Church of the Brethren, Sidney, and served as former church board chairman and deacon chairman.

He owned the Maplewood Implement in 1967 selling Massey Ferguson Implements. In 1987 he started World Wide Tractor Parts in Bellefontaine. He belonged to Massey Harris Ferguson Club of Ohio, Shelby County Antique Power, and National Tractor Pullers Association (charter member)

He was also member of the American Legion Post 217. Before owning his own business he did farming, truck driver and car salesman. He also enjoyed the rodeo in his younger days. He loved spending time with his family and telling them stories.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, visitation at noon and service beginning at 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home at 1401 Fair Road, Sidney Ohio.

Officiating the service will be Arnold Collett. Full military service by Sidney Veterans and United States Naval Reserve.

Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Hardin, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Church of the Brethren Sidney, Ohio.

At the request of Gov. DeWine, social distancing and wearing of masks is required for the visitation and the funeral service.