PIQUA — David H. McDowell, 62, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug.15, at 288 Elmwood Ave., Troy. Light refreshments will be served. Please adhere to current Covid protocol. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is assisting the family.