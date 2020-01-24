SIDNEY — David C. Riley, 85, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at OSU Hospital on Jan. 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 19, 1935, where he lived a good part of his life raising four children with the love of his life, wife Marilyn Riley.

He is survived by his son, David J.Riley (Patricia), of Hartville, Ohio; daughter, Sandra Riley, of Cleveland, Ohio; son-in-law, Todd Corthell, of Dayton; and son-in-law, Dennis Zauszniewski, of Cleveland, Ohio; and granddaughter (like a daughter) Leia Anderson, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ben Riley (Brittany) and Jessica Gaone (Chris) and Gunnar Zauszniewski; three great-grandchildren, Eli and Rachel Anderson and Carson Riley.

The family would like to thank the amazing doctors at the VA Hospital, Kettering Medical Center, OSU Hospital, and Wilson Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care and concern.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn of 56 years, and daughters Victoria Corthell (Todd) and Judy Zauszniewski (Dennis).

He was drafted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was proud to serve his country. He worked 20 years in the machine tool industry at Warner and Swasey, moving to other companies and upper management, ending at Monarch Machine Tool in Sidney, Ohio. He was an avid golfer, showcased by his three hole in ones, and really enjoyed the companionship of his fellow golfers and friends.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney with the Rev. Phil Chilcote officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Riley family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com