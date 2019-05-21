PALMETTO, Fla. — It is with great sadness that the Ritter family announces the passing of David K. Ritter, 73, on May 18, 2019, in Palmetto, Florida.

He was married to the love of his life, Rhonda Wical Ritter, on Sept. 15, 1978, who survives him. She will miss him dearly.

Dave was a second generation harness horseman born in Piqua, Ohio, on May 29, 1945, and was the son of Admiral and Gladys Ritter, brother to Ed and Dewey Ritter, who all preceded him in death.

A brother, Ralph Ritter, and sons, Brian Ritter, Mike Wilder and David Wilder, survive as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dave raced horses for more than 25 years at Ohio Racetracks and Fair Circuits. Some of his most notable horses were Rusty Night, Lusty Tim, Super Crab and Fleet Countess. Dave trained his stable at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio.

Dave retired from racing in 1996, but stayed involved through his son, driver Mike Wilder. Dave loved the racing dearly and watched daily.

Dave enjoyed spending time in the summer with all of his sons and spent several weeks in Ohio yearly. Brian and Dave spent quality time landscaping and remodeling. He made it a point to watch David shoot on Tuesdays at the Sportsman's Club.

Dave was the president of Terra Ceia Manor HOA for nine years. He was dearly loved by all of the residents and the wonderful friends that he had made there.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at or mailed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.