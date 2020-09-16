1/2
David Watren
SIDNEY — David Michael Watren, 52, of Sidney passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at 3:30 a,m. and left his earthly home and reached for the outstretched hands of his Savior to be with his grandparents and aunt. He was living at his mother's home where he succumbed to his battle with ALS.

David was born in Troy, Ohio, on Oct. 22, 1967, the son of Linda Watren and Marion Watren. In addition to his loving parents, David is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Watren, of Sidney. Also surviving are several cousins, uncles and an aunt.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Roy and Marie Wrigley, Joe and Laura Watren and Aunt Elaine Noffsinger.

David was a life time member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Anna, Ohio, where in his younger years he sang in the choir and was a member of the bell choir.

David was a 1987 graduate of Anna High School. He has many classmates that he called close friends still. He loved all sports and was a member of the basketball team, track and cross country teams.

David worked for 23 years at Honda of America in Anna, Ohio, where he made several close friends. Many thanks to the Honda associates who organized and attended a huge benefit for David in December.

David was a very tenderhearted person who always asked a lot of questions because he cared about people. David was a compassionate person who was always giving to others. In the words of his many friends, David was a wonderful, kind, loving man.

David was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching or attending their games.

Thank you to Dr. James McNerney and his caring staff for their compassionate care of David. Many thanks to Grand Lake Hospice, St. Marys, Ohio, personnel for all the wonderful care they provided. Special thanks to the hospice nurses, Elizabeth and Jane, for all the loving care and support they gave. Thanks to his special aide, Darlene, and Pastor Bob for his encouraging visits.

A celebration of David's life will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna, Ohio, with the Rev. David Eidson officiating. Committal service will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Watren family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice, St. Marys, Ohio, ALS Research at OSU Medical Center or ALS Research at Duke Health.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
