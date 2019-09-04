SIDNEY — Deborah Lynn Cable, 53, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1965, in San Diego, California, the daughter of the late Robert Hatch and Mary (Jackson) Good.

On Aug. 26, 2003, she married Larry Cable, who survives, along with her two sons, Robert (Crystal Petty) Shaffer, of Lima, and Andrew (Amy) Shaffer, of Sidney; grandchildren, Landon, Kyle, Owen, Robert, William, Jenna and Keaton; special nephew, Richard "Tony" Watts; niece, Cassandra Watts; and siblings, James (Joann) Hatch, of Texas, and Jeanie Watts, of Nevada.

Deborah enjoyed working on various crafts and playing bingo. She loved animals and enjoyed spoiling her dogs, Bob and Regis. She found the most joy in being a grandma and loved every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor James Oates officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Deborah's memory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Deborah's memory.