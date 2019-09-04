Deborah Cable

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Cable.
Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDNEY — Deborah Lynn Cable, 53, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1965, in San Diego, California, the daughter of the late Robert Hatch and Mary (Jackson) Good.

On Aug. 26, 2003, she married Larry Cable, who survives, along with her two sons, Robert (Crystal Petty) Shaffer, of Lima, and Andrew (Amy) Shaffer, of Sidney; grandchildren, Landon, Kyle, Owen, Robert, William, Jenna and Keaton; special nephew, Richard "Tony" Watts; niece, Cassandra Watts; and siblings, James (Joann) Hatch, of Texas, and Jeanie Watts, of Nevada.

Deborah enjoyed working on various crafts and playing bingo. She loved animals and enjoyed spoiling her dogs, Bob and Regis. She found the most joy in being a grandma and loved every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor James Oates officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Deborah's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Deborah's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.