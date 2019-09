COVINGTON — Deborah S. Davis, 67 of Covington, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence.

A time to honor her life with visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral, Piqua.