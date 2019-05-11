TROY — Deborah Elaine O'Banion, age 63, of Troy, Ohio passed away on May 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 15, 1955 at Parks Air Force Base in Pleasanton, California to Herbert and Ada (McClain) Fogt.

In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by her husband Kerry O'Banion, sons Kevin (Kaylin) O'Banion and Colin O'Banion all of Troy, brother Mike (Ruth) Fogt and their children nephews Peter, Daniel (Krista), and great nephew Calder and great niece Andrea (Gunnar) Sorem, sister Kim (Sam) Caruso and their children nephew Phil, niece Kelly (Eric) Braun and great nephew Charlie and mother-in-law Nell O'Banion.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father-in-law Floyd O'Banion and niece Michelle Fogt.

Debbie graduated from Mt. Sterling High School in 1973, then attended Morehead State University, returning to Troy and worked at Hobart Brothers Company in the welding division for over 13 years in the engineering department. This is where she met Kerry and later married him in October 1978. In 1987, she joined Kerry as secretary and co-owner at their family business O'Banion Wholesale Products, Inc. in Dayton.

She dearly loved her family, pets Frostie, Muffy, Ginger, Bandit and Graycie. She enjoyed gardening, reading, eating out, genealogy and spending time with family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy, Ohio with interment to follow in Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity in Debbie's name. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.