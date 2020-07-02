SIDNEY — Deborah "Debie" Luane Schaffner, age 69, of Sidney, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020.

She was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late William R. Swob Sr. and Miriam (Davis) Swob.

Left to cherish her memory include children, Erica Luane (Russell) Jester, of Houston, Steven W. Jr. (Elizabeth) Schaffner, of Houston, Jefferson William (Rachel) Schaffner, of Casstown; brothers, Bill R. (Kay) Swob Jr., of Sidney, Steven "Sam" (Bertha) Swob, of Houston; 10 grandchildren, Ashlan (Gary) Phipps, Devon Jester, Wesley Jester, Briana (Craig) Henschen, Gracyn Schaffner, Ethan Schaffner, Elijah Schaffner, Kamdyn Schaffner, Tobey Schaffner, Mikayla Schaffner, Macie Schaffner; five great-grandchildren; special friends, Caroline Maier, Kris Frazier, Kris Geise, Joyce Buehler, Missi Hirschfeld; and Fair Haven Walnut Hall nurses and staff.

She was preceded in death by her brother Randy Swob, and aunts Susie and Lacy Mayse, and Julie and Whitey Cost.

Debie was a 1969 graduate of Houston High School. She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed talking with her friends on Facebook, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Houston Cemetery with Pastor Kris Geise officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houston Congregational Christian Church in Debie's memory.

Arrangements for the Schaffner family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

