GOLD HILL, N.C. — Deborah Lynne Penny, age 65 of Gold Hill, North Carolina, (formerly of Covington) passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Novant Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, North Carolina.

Deborah was born in Troy on June 16, 1954, to the (late) Edgar Stager and Doris Wood Koopman; she was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1973; married Doyle K. Penny on July 26, 1974; she enjoyed bingo and attending NASCAR events.

Preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Maynard Koopman; stepmother, Georgia Stager; and brother, Terry Wood.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Doyle K. Penny; two daughters, Jolene Wirt (Thomas), Krystal Dixon (Joseph); six grandchildren, Tres Wirt, Alexis Wirt, Elizabeth Dixon, Victoria Dixon, William Dixon, Christopher Dixon; and her dog, CoCo.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, with Pastor John Shelton. Visitation 3 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.