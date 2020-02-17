SIDNEY — Debra Strunk, age 69, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 8:46 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on March 13, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Wanda (Steele) Bartrug.

Debra is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Kenny) Henderson, Tonia Strunk and Rhonda Strunk, all of Sidney; five siblings, Connie Bundy, Maurice Bartrug, Rickey Bartrug, Brenda Latimer, all of Sidney, and Linda Williamson, of Temple, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Jordon) Barnes, Keshia Hudgins, Alyssa Strunk, Alena Moton, Kendrick Henderson, Mya Henderson and LaShauna Strunk; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Denise Bartrug and Robin Fosnight, and brother-in-law, George Latimer.

Mrs. Strunk was a 1968 Sidney High School graduate. She worked at the tannery in Sidney, and later for Wagner Manufacturing.

Debra loved to working on crossword puzzles, playing bingo, crafting, and making wreaths. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with them.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020s at 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Don Burley officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the Strunk family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.