URBANA — Delmar Floyd "Bud" Webb, 92, went to his Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Vancrest of Urbana.

Born in Sidney, Ohio, Dec. 10, 1926, he was the youngest son of the late Foster and Minnie (Baker) Webb. He attended Sidney High School. On Oct. 21, 1948, he married Jayne Eleanor Grauer in Lockington, Ohio. They were married for 65 years. Jayne preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2013.

Delmar is survived by his four children, Dr. Paul (Cathy) Webb, Goshen, Indiana, Paula Coder, Sidney, Ohio, Pamela (Robert) Brenning, Urbana, Ohio, and Delmar Scott Webb, Richwood, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Kim) Webb, Hollan, Michigan, Colleen (Werner) Wegener, Saranac, Michigan, Justin (Erica) Webb, Carmel, Indiana, Tiffany (Roger) Hamilton, Olive Branch, Mississipppi, Travis Webb, Smyrna, Tennessee, Ty (Jennifer) Brenning, Powell, Ohio, and Tia Brenning, Hilton Head, South Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren, Jason, Kody and Miya Webb, Melitla Webb, Victoria, Colin and Braden Webb, Sydney & Sophia Hamilton, Jetta, Knox &andDrake Brenning.

He was a Holstein dairy farmer, at one time he farmed over a 1500 acres and milked 95 registered Holsteins cows. Delmar and his family (JAYDEL FARMS) traveled all over Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to county and state fairs to show their Holstein cows. He had many all Ohio and All American Holsteins. In 1959 he won the Outstanding Young Farmer Award for Shelby County. In 1985 he sold his dairy and farming operation.

He worked at Tombs & Associates as a supervisor of home construction. Later he worked for LACAL in Jackson Center, Ohio. His last job was working for Menards in Sidney, part time until age 83. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sidney. He was a hard worker, honest, dedicated, loved unconditionally and wonderful example for all of us to follow. He enjoyed farming, helping others and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, ride bikes and play on the farm. He also enjoyed cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes.

The family would like to thank everyone at Vancrest of Urbana for all their help and support.

Family and friends may call Monday, May 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, Sidney. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jane Madden officiating. Interment will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hardin-Houston School Press Box Fund, 5300 Houston Road, Houston, OH, 45333 or Vancrest of Urbana Rehab Department, 2380 US 68, Urbana, OH, 43078 in Delmar's honor.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.