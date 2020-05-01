MAPLEWOOD – Denise Ann Thompson, 64, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Coldwater, Ohio, on Feb. 28, 1956, a daughter of the late Rex Charles and Dorothea Nee (Hay) Andrew. On July 5, 1997, Denise married Joe Thompson in Jackson Center, Ohio, and he survives, along with six children, Natasha (Michael) McCullough, of Kettering, Rex Kidder, of Maplewood, Randy Kidder, of Port Jefferson, Esther (Ricardo) Meza, of Bellefontaine, Joe (Mindy) Thompson, of Rushsylvania, and Michael (Amber) Thompson, of Maplewood; 11 grandchildren, RJ Kidder, Bryan Kidder, Griffin Davis, Zach Davis, Parker Knox, Chloe Knox, Sophia Meza, Noah Thompson, Nate Thompson, Braiden Thompson, and Jason Thompson; a sister, Suzi (Jerry) McElfresh, of Sidney; a brother, David Andrew, of Celina; father-in-law, JV Thompson, of Maplewood; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Andrew; a niece, Lisa Ann Ruark; and a nephew, Trell Michael Maddy. Denise had worked at AcuSport and was a member of the VFW, Moose, and Amvets. A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.