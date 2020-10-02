Denise Moore

ST. PARIS — Denise Kay (Mahan) Moore, age 73, of St Paris, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

Born on Thursday, Dec. 5, 1946, in Piqua Hospital, Miami County, Ohio, Denise was the daughter of the late Herbert C Mahan and his wife Mary Carolyn (Bartel) Mahan.

She is survived by her brother, Mark B. (Kathleen) Mahan; niece, Jennifer Marie (Adam Wesley) Bishop, nephew, Dustin Patrick (Angel Cathleen) Mahan, great-nephews, Noah Wesley Bishop, Matthew Wesley Bishop and Liam Patrick Mahan and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father on July 2, 2006; her mother on Oct. 26, 2013; her husband Ernest Eugene Moore on June 12, 2014, whom she married on May 5, 1975; her brother Tim C. Mahan on April 22, 2003; sisters-in-law; Bernice Marie (Clark) Mahan on March 5, 2011, and Susan Elaine (Pence) Mahan on Jan. 8, 2003.

Denise attended grade school and junior high in Johnson-St. Paris School and graduated from Graham High School in May 1964. She retired after 30 years from Northrup Grumman (Ingalls) Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi in January 2007. She began career in genealogy on Jan. 2, 1969, and continued with genealogical and historical family research until her death. Denise was a born again child of God and member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Johnson Township, Champaign County.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at noon in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Barry McNeely of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, N. State Route 235, Conover, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the funeral service on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations in Denise's name may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 4023 N. State Route 235, St. Paris, OH 43072.

