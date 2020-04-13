MARIA STEIN — Dennis "Abe" Everman, age 68, of Maria Stein, Ohio, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Maria Stein.

He was born June 17, 1951, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Esther (Riethman) Everman. He married Angela Barhorst on Nov. 2, 1979, in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio. She survives in Maria Stein, Ohio.

He is also survived by sons, Brent and Ashley Everman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Wes and Katelyn Everman, Chickasaw; grandchildren, Landon, Lillian, Myles, Theo and one on the way; brothers and sisters, Jerry and Ann Everman, Maria Stein, Phyllis and Jerry Doseck, New Bremen, Rosie Fullenkamp, Fort Recovery, Janice and Tom Richardson, Elwood City, Pennsylvania, Ken "Star" and Lisa Everman, Maria Stein, and Tom and Connie Everman, Burkettsville, mother-in-law, Dorothy (Rethman) Barhorst, in-laws, Doug and Janet Barhorst, Montezuma, and Gregg and Mary Barhorst, Maria Stein.

He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Ken Barhorst, and brother-in-law Wayne Fullenkamp.

Dennis was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, and the Men's Sodality of the Church. Dennis was a member of the Air Force National Guard, the Maria Stein American Legion and the Knights of St. John. Dennis loved playing cards, sports and spending time with his grandkids.

Due to the COVID 19 virus a private family service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218n S. Main St. Suite A, Celina OH 45822.

