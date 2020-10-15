JACKSON CENTER — Dennis H. Gross, 78, of Jackson Center, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, on Feb. 12,1942, a son of the late Harry Soloman and Johanna Sophia (Klopfenstein) Gross. He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Greyson.

On May 28, 1973, Dennis married the former Robin Oldacre in Gahanna, Ohio, and she survives, along with three daughters, Kelly (David Hattery) Gross, Tamatha Sue Carr, and Denise (Jeremy) Hamel; a son, Michael Dennis Gross; six grandchildren, Kristen (Ryan) Geuy, Craig (Kella) Bodenmiller, Sean Carr, Jordan Carr, Mackenzie Hamel, and Austin Hamel; 7 great grandchildren, Paige, Kaiden, Asher, Savannah, Grayson, Vail and Faith; two sisters, Alma Huber and Charlotte Gross; a brother, Mark (Sherri) Gross; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis retired from Honda of America in Anna in 2009, following 22 years of service. He loved being outdoors hunting, farming, and woodworking. He lived his life for his kids and grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 4545900.

Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, jackson center is honored to serve the Gross family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.