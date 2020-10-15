1/1
Dennis H. Gross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSON CENTER — Dennis H. Gross, 78, of Jackson Center, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, on Feb. 12,1942, a son of the late Harry Soloman and Johanna Sophia (Klopfenstein) Gross. He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Greyson.

On May 28, 1973, Dennis married the former Robin Oldacre in Gahanna, Ohio, and she survives, along with three daughters, Kelly (David Hattery) Gross, Tamatha Sue Carr, and Denise (Jeremy) Hamel; a son, Michael Dennis Gross; six grandchildren, Kristen (Ryan) Geuy, Craig (Kella) Bodenmiller, Sean Carr, Jordan Carr, Mackenzie Hamel, and Austin Hamel; 7 great grandchildren, Paige, Kaiden, Asher, Savannah, Grayson, Vail and Faith; two sisters, Alma Huber and Charlotte Gross; a brother, Mark (Sherri) Gross; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis retired from Honda of America in Anna in 2009, following 22 years of service. He loved being outdoors hunting, farming, and woodworking. He lived his life for his kids and grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 4545900.

Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, jackson center is honored to serve the Gross family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved