PIQUA — Dennis "Denny" R. Huffman, 90, formerly of Piqua, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

A gathering to honor his life will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.