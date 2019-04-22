CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Dennis R. Myers, age 73, died March 26, 2019, at his home in Casselberry, Florida, after a six-year battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 18, 1945, in Sidney, Ohio to Clyde and Helen (Thaman) Myers.

He is survived by seven siblings, Philip (Eileen) Myers, James (Beverly) Myers, Mark (Jessolene) Myers, all of Sidney, Mary Susan Bauer, Elizabeth Myers, Paula (Carl) Clune, of Minster, and Loretta (Gregory) Freistuhler, of Port Jefferson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his life partner, Judy Taylor, and brother-in-law, Paul T. Bauer.

Dennis was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended Anna High School and worked at Copeland Corporation until moving to Texas and ultimately to Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, from 10 a.m. to noon. Services will follow at noon with Deacon Philip Myers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aiden's Journey, c/o Paula Clune, 112 Stallo Road, Minster, OH 45865.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.