VERSAILLES — Denny Copeland, age 68, of Versailles, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.

Denny was born June 25, 1950, in Greenville, to the late James Edward and Phyllis Joan (Allread) Copeland. In addition to his parents, Denny was also preceded in death by his wife, Christine E. "Chris" (McGlinch) Copeland on Jan. 16, 2015, whom he married Dec. 11, 2004; and a sister, Deborah Copeland.

Denny is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Lori Copeland, of Lebanon; daughter, Shelly Hedrick, of Covington; grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Emily, Connor and Carley; great-grandchildren, Rees, Riley and Maddex Hedrick; sister, Brenda Detrick, of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Denny served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Minster Machine Company. Denny was a member of the EUM Church in Greenville; Versailles Vets Club; Versailles VFW; Versailles American Legion; Covington AMVETS; Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2347; and Fort Henry Tractor Club.

A celebration of Denny's life will be held at noon on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at EUM Worship Center, 1451 Sater St., Greenville, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the EUM Worship Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the EUM Church in Greenville or the Versailles Vets Club.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.