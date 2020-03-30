SIDNEY —Denver V. Buchanan, 93, of Sidney, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 17, 1926, in Somerset, Kentucky, the son of the late Charlie and Olga (Tarter) Buchanan. On July 18, 1947, he married the former Ilene Norfleet, who preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2008.

Denver is survived by two daughters, Judy (Ken) New, of Sidney, and Linda (Bruce) Dunagan, of Biloxi, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Sean (Dannielle) Dunagan, of San Angelo, Texas, Jarrett (Kristin) New, of Plymouth, Michigan, Brooks (David) Whitcomb, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Dianna Buchanan, of Biloxi, Mississippi; and great-grandchildren, Jillian New, Georgia New, Kai Dunagan and Margaux Whitcomb.

Denver was preceded in death by sister, Veta Ard, and brother, Wilbur Buchanan.

Denver was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II as a military policeman in Korea. Retired from Alcoa, he worked as a lab technician for more than 35 years. Denver always had a love for the outdoors. In his youth he raised fox hounds and enjoyed fox hunting. His work ethic developed early on as he raised ducks and sold their eggs to the local market. His love of nature grew into a lifelong hobby of vegetable gardening, with tomatoes being his specialty.

Another passion of Denver's was restoring older vehicles, including a Ford 8N tractor and a 1939 Ford which he proudly owned for many years. Denver enjoyed some unforgettable trips with his daughter, Judy, and her husband, Ken, including an Amtrak on the Circle West tour, and another to Alaska and the Canadian Rockies. In recent years Denver enjoyed passing the time outside either in his garage or under his shade tree, often talking with his neighbors that he was quite fond of. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held for Denver's family at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors performed by members of the United States Army will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed to Denver's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.