SIDNEY — Devin Lee Wilkins, age 29 of Sidney, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, his residence. He was born on July 6, 1990, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Ricky Lee Wilkins and Jody Napier-Bunnell, both of Sidney. In addition to his parents, Devin is survived by one daughter, Autumn Wilkins-Bunnell of Sidney; two half sisters, Alyssa Barhorst, and Kaitlyn Wilkins, both of Sidney; paternal grandmother, Ruth Stone, of Sidney; and maternal grandmother, Judith Bunnell, of Sidney. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Lee Wilkins, and maternal grandfather, Brian Bunnell. Devin was a Wapakoneta High School graduate. He attended the International College of Broadcasting, and was an aspiring artist, known as Jugg Woog, who loved music. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor John Butts officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the Wilkins family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.