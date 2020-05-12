Devin Wilkins
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Devin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY — Devin Lee Wilkins, age 29 of Sidney, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, his residence. He was born on July 6, 1990, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Ricky Lee Wilkins and Jody Napier-Bunnell, both of Sidney. In addition to his parents, Devin is survived by one daughter, Autumn Wilkins-Bunnell of Sidney; two half sisters, Alyssa Barhorst, and Kaitlyn Wilkins, both of Sidney; paternal grandmother, Ruth Stone, of Sidney; and maternal grandmother, Judith Bunnell, of Sidney. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Lee Wilkins, and maternal grandfather, Brian Bunnell. Devin was a Wapakoneta High School graduate. He attended the International College of Broadcasting, and was an aspiring artist, known as Jugg Woog, who loved music. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor John Butts officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the Wilkins family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved