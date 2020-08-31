Diane Prenger

MINSTER — It is with Joy that Diane M. Prenger, age 72, of Minster, has been released from the grip of Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born on March 29, 1948, in Russia to the late John and Marceil (Hemmelgarn) Meyer. On Oct. 9, 1968, she married Ken Prenger, her loving husband of 51 years.

Diane is also survived by 4 children, Doug and Holly Prenger, of Minster, Tina and Gary Albers, of Fort Loramie, Kendra and David Penno, of Coldwater, and Krista and Matt Beyke, of St. Henry; 11 grandchildren, Xavier and Maverick Prenger, Meagan (Aaron) Dietz and Alexis Sharp, Rachel, Brandon and Alex Penno, and Luke, Grace, Will and AJ Beyke; one great-grandchild, Alice Dietz; siblings, Ken and Mary Lou Meyer, Tom and Barb Meyer, Denny and Jane Meyer, Bonnie and Nick Hoying, Rick and Sandy Meyer, and Nancy and Kyle Plattner, all of Fort Loramie, Marlene and Ernie Bergman, of North Star, Karen and Mike Clawson, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Jeanne and Wendall Arthur, of Newark, Lisa and Steve Gehret, of Houston, and Dave and Liz Meyer of Russia; in-laws, Jeanne Prenger, Minster, Carol Prenger, Sidney, Norman and Lorena Bohman, Maria Stein, Al and Mary Prenger, Minster, and Tom and Donna Prenger, Grove City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Ashley, and in-laws, Curt Subler, Norma and Leo O'Reilly, Wilfred Prenger, Edward Prenger, Marilyn and Ralph May, and Bob and Doris Prenger.

Diane was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, former bereavement minister, parish council member, Eucharistic minister, lector, and a CCD teacher. She is a member of the 25-year Club at Crown Equipment, and was a farm wife most of her married life.

Diane was a devout Catholic; a loving wife, mother and grandmother; and a humble, gentle soul. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's events, and taking trips with her husband. Diane will be deeply missed and will always be remembered by all for her kind, caring nature.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with the Rev. Louis Schmit officiating. Social distancing will be in observance, due to the COVID-19 virus. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to Rustic Hope.

