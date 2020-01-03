SIDNEY — Diane Lee Steenrod, 86, of Sidney, passed away at her residence, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 6:40 a.m., surrounded by her family.

Diane was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in rural Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard McCavana and Rowena Griffis. Both parents have preceded her in death. She was raised by Walter and Grace Kah who were her aunt and uncle. On May 3, 1952, she married Louis D. Steenrod, who also preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She truly loved and enjoyed her family.

They were the parents of two daughters, Louanne (Jerry Brown) Hines, of Sidney, and Kathryn (Tom) Lee, of Sidney; grandsons, Daniel Lee, deceased, Matthew (Stacie) Eaton, Steven (Stephanie) Lee and Timothy Lee, and their families. There are two great-grandsons, Arthur and Eugene and a great-granddaughter, Hannah Vitek.

She had a sister, Joan (Kah) Seaton, deceased, and nephews, Randy and Alan Seaton and their families. A half sister Mary Gonzalez, and half brother, James McCavana, both are deceased. A half sister, Ena Ross, of Michigan, survives as well, as well as a sister-in-law, Mary Lane Steenrod, and her favorite niece, Charlene (Kenny) Hazard, and many other nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to The Guillain-Barre (GBS –CIDF) Foundation, Connection Point Church, or to SCARF.

Public visitation and services will be held at a later date, and burial of Diane's cremated remains will follow those services at Glen Cemetery.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steenrod Family at this time. For online condolences, go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.