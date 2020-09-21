1/3
Dick Adams
SIDNEY — Dick J. Adams, age 100 of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on April 27, 1920, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Clyde and Ada (Johnson) Adams. On July 14, 1938, he married Barbara (Enders), who preceded him in death Nov. 14, 2014.

Dick is survived by one son, Dr. Richard N. (Sandy) Adams, of Troy; three grandchildren, Richard N. Adams II, of Florida, R. Christian Adams, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Julie M. Adams, of Silverton, Oregon; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe Adberg, Nolan Adberg and Aaron Adams.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Robert Adams, and two sisters, Phyllis Piper, and Mary Jo Pulfer.

Mr. Adams served as a US Navy World War II veteran. He was a co-owner/operator of the family dairy farm, along with his wife, Barbara, in the Pemberton area.

Dick was a huge supporter of the Shelby County Fair. He enjoyed going every year, and took pride in being the oldest attendee. He was an avid follower of the Cincinnati Reds, and the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams. He was also very supportive in assisting Barbara with her genealogy research throughout the years.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating and a memorial service to honor Dick's life will be held at Dorothy Love Amos Chapel at a later date, when it becomes available. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nancy Adams First Responder Training Center at The Sidney Fire Department and The Barbara Adams Genealogical Research Center at The Ross Historical Society

Condolences may be expressed to the Adams family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
