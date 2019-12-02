SIDNEY — Dickie Ray King, age 60 of Sidney, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1959, in Jellico, Tennessee, the son of the late Charlie King, stepfather, Jack Douglas, and mother, Delores (Witson) Gross.

On Sept. 18, 1982, Dickie married Judy (Napier), who survives along with two daughters, Davonah Knight and Crystal (Cara) Shockey, both of Sidney; three siblings, Ellen (Willard) Cox, of Georgia, Bobby (Debbie) King, of Texas, and Barbara (Joe) Blaine, of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Ike, Justin DeVault and Bradley DeVault; and five great-grandchildren, Mia Ike, Landin Shockey, Jaxin Ike, Easton Wilkins and Baby DeVault.

He was preceded in death by brother, Linnual King, and grandson, Devon Paul DeVault.

Dickie was a proud molder for 40 years, and a member of World Missions for Christ. He loved family time, fishing, and educating himself on anything and everything. He enjoyed mowing grass, and had a nice yard. He also enjoyed taking care of anything that needed tended to. Shoveling snow with grandkids, fixing gutters with a brother, and letting the neighbor kids help change a tire or bleed a brake to name a few. He loved his home, job, and family. He loved God and he took pride in everything that he did.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Strunk officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the King family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.