JACKSON CENTER — Dixie Jean Lawson, age 71, of Jackson Center, passed away peacefully at her residence on Oct. 6, 2019.

She was born to the late Milford Brown and Mable Stanley in Kokomo, Indiana, on Aug. 18, 1948. She married the love of her life, Robert Lawson, on Dec. 15, 2000, and he survives.

Left to cherish her memory include children, Yolonda (Darren) Palsey, of Cincinnati, Ohio, James A. (Traci L.) Koonts Jr., of Sidney, Ohio, Darla K. Koontz, of Sidney, Ohio, Shennon D. (Angel) Koontz, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jerilyn I. Koontz, of Sidney, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Vaugn Browning, of Sidney, Ohio; sisters, Gloria Savage, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Tonita Young, of Jackson Center, Ohio.

Dixie loved being a part of the daily activities of her grandchildren and family. They were her whole world. She will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

The Lawson family is in the care of Adams Funeral Home.