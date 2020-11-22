1/1
Dolores A. "Tootie" Wuebker
CARTHAGENA—Dolores A. "Tootie" Wuebker, age 92, of Carthagena, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Gardens at Celina. She was born April 9, 1928 in Coldwater to the late Richard & Mathilda (Will) Wolters. On October 18, 1952 she married Ludwig F. 'Lutz' Wuebker and he died August 16, 2011.

She is survived by five children, John (Nancy) Wuebker, St. Henry, David (Donna) Wuebker, St. Henry, Rose (Michael) Moeder, St. Henry, Rita (Stephen) Giere, Westerville, Alice (Patrick) Berning, McCartyville; a daughter-in-law Sharon Wuekber, St. Henry; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and four on the way, a brother Lavern Wolters, Coldwater and a sister-in-law Mildred Wuebker, St. Henry.

She is also preceded in death by a son Roger Wuebker; siblings and in-laws, Mildred (Jerome) Selhorst, Lucille, Rudy & Mary Link, Alfrieda Wolters, Carl (Hilda) Wuebker and Raymond Wuebker.

She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Carthagena, St. Monica Sodality of the church. Dolores was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards and spending time with all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved the beauty of the outdoors and watching her sons and grandchildren farm. She also enjoyed the time she spent with the Lord in church.

Mass of Christian Burial following all CDC guidelines will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Carthagena. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry on Monday from 3 to 7 PM and on Tuesday from 9 to 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice 230 W. Main ST, Coldwater, Ohio 45828. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - St. Henry
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - St. Henry
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chris and Kathy Evers
Friend
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don and Verena Evers
Friend
