SIDNEY — Dolores A. Applegate, age 89, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 10:09 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1929, in Botkins, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Engle) Heiland. On Sept. 19, 1950, she married Edward J. Applegate, who preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2006.

Dolores is survived by three children, Robert (Sharon) Applegate, of Sidney, Karen (Darren) Roesser, of Sidney, and Gail (Marvin) Bey, of Anna; three grandchildren, Gabriel (Emily) Roesser, Bruce Applegate and Stacy (Travis Temple) Applegate; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie Temple.

She was preceded in death by one son, Donald Applegate, and one brother, Norman Heiland.

Mrs. Applegate retired in 1992 from Stolle Corporation, after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Post 217.

Dolores was a avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time in Florida with her husband. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the of Miami Valley, and condolences may be expressed to the Applegate family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.