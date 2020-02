UNIOPOLIS — Don C. Baker, 83, of Uniopolis, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.