Don Hissam

SIDNEY — Don E. "Eddie" Hissam, 82, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Shelby Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born July 18, 1938, to the late Harvey Burton and Clara (Frye) Hissam. On Sept. 17, 1988, he married Mary Ruth (Grubbs) Green, who survives.

Eddie is also survived by three children, Bill (Shelley) Hissam, Pam (Bill) Hoover, of Florida, and Kim (Doug) Mitchell, of Kent, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) DeConinck, Dana and Jonna Mitchell; three great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Caroline, and Nathan; two stepchildren, John Green and Mary Bell; four stepgrandchildren, Jack, Will, Sam and Maggie Green.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Eddie graduated from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1956; from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio in 1961 with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He achieved his lifetime goal - to be a pharmacist for 50 years in 2011, working in retail stores in northeast Ohio and most recently at Aries Pharmacy in Russell's Point, Ohio.

He loved flowers, especially dahlias & roses, was active in church, sang in the choir, was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra, Ohio. He even sang a baritone solo "Joseph's Song" on Christmas eves several years ago. He was a sweet man, dedicated and compassionate to his family, friends and patrons. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life is planned for the future.

Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory, West Liberty, is handling the arrangements.