Don Krites

WAPAKONETA — Don R. Krites, of rural Wapakoneta and Otterbein-Cridersville, died 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born June 30, 1933, in Russells Point, Logan County, Ohio, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Stella (Helmlinger) Krites, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Pauline A. Koch, and she survives.

Other survivors include, six children, Kevin (Cheryl) Krites, Leavenworth, Kansas, Kendall (Sue) Krites, Wapakoneta, Keith (Darla) Krites, Wapakoneta, Richard (Barb) Krites, Wapakoneta, Rhonda (Don) Freisthler, Botkins, Ohio, and Randy (Amy) Krites, Anna, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha (Charles) Brentlinger, Wapakoneta; sisters-in-law, Barbara Krites, Mary Lou Krites, Susan Krites and Nancy Koch Tester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jacob L. Freisthler and SkyAnn Derringer; a great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Brown; siblings and spouses, Herman Krites, Frederick "Fritz" Krites, Franklin (Dorothy) Krites, Irene (Jack) Brannan; and a brother-in-law, Roland J. Koch.

Don worked as a tool and die maker with Stolle Corp., Sidney, for over 45 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Clay Township, and a former church council member. Don was a member of the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445, and the Cridersville Bass Busters Club. He was a former 4-H adviser, and founder of the Auglaize Fur Bearers 4-H Club. His hobbies included, fishing, hunting, gardening, and being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the St. Mark Lutheran Church, Clay Township, with Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, State Route 501, Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mark Lutheran Church, Clay Township, the Activity Fund at Otterbein-Cridersville, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcreamtory.com. In keeping with state guidelines, masking and social distancing are required.