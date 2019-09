PIQUA — Donald E. Apple, 79, of Piqua, died unexpectedly while flying his plane at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Madison County Airport.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. More details will follow at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.