PIQUA – Donald C. Verhotz, 95, of Piqua, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Brookdale of Piqua.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.