SIDNEY — Donald C. Elsner, age 75, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Kindred Hospital, Lima, Ohio.

Born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Miami County, Ohio, Donald was a son of the late Frank H. and Agnes (Stang) Elsner. He married Betty Duty on July 5, 1986, and she survives in Sidney.

Donald is also survived by a sister, Ruth Ida Woodward, of Fletcher, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Eugene Elsner, preceded him in death.

Donald was a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church and attended the Hardin United Methodist Church. He graduated from Miami East High School, Casstown, Ohio, and attended Miami Jacobs Business College for two years. He is retired from Chase Bank in Sidney, Ohio. Donald was a member of the Fletcher Lions Club.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, Ohio, with the Rev. Jack Chalk of the Hardin United Methodist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.

Two hours of visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. in the church.

Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, OH 45326 or to The Life Care Fund at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.