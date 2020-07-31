1/1
Donald Engelhaupt
QUINCY — Donald "Don" F. Engelhaupt, age 89, known to many as "Hopper" passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine.

Don was born on Oct. 27, 1930, the son of the late Harry and Carrie (Hemlinger), of Sidney. He was devoted to his wife, Ruth, of 70 years, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by two sons, Mike and Tom; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Gibbs; two half brothers, Roy and Harold; and three half sisters, Wilma Harlander, Betty Jones and Mary Jane Bailor, preceded him to their final resting place.

Don and Ruth traveled extensively and enjoy entertaining family and friends at their lot on the Great Miami River in Quincy. Afternoons were filled with skiing, tubing, and cookouts as all were welcomed.

Don enjoyed building and fixing houses and his career passions included farming, factory supervisor, owner of Engelhaupt Excavating, and semi-truck operator.

Graveside services are being planned for a later date with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy United Methodist Church, 111 South St., Quincy, OH 43343.

Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, DeGraff is honored to serve the Engelhaupt family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
