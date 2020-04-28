SIDNEY – Donald G. Long, 76, of Sidney, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 3, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Curtis and Gladys (Cramer) Long. On July 15, 1967, Don married the former Anna Hulsmeyer, who survives him.

He is also survived by daughters, Brenda (Mark) Weber, of Central High, Oklahoma, Michelle (Scott) Nawman, of Wapakoneta, and Kathleen (Michael) Hart, of Sidney; grandchildren, Lincoln, Cody (Brittani), Justin (Daianne), Jordyn (Chris), Caleb (Jordin), and Keoni (Leah); great-grandchildren, Zion, Liam, Ayla, Faye, Brae, Harlow, Penelope, Genevieve, and Lylah; and brother, Dean (Linda) Long, of Sidney.

Don was preceded in death by his brother David Long and grandson Mikey.

Mr. Long spent 24 years serving our nation in U.S. Army as a forward observer. He was ranked sergeant first class, FFC-E7. Don enjoyed spending time outdoors. Whether fishing, camping or golfing with his fellow seniors at Shelby Oaks, he loved it all. He also loved cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and listening to country music. Don adored his family and cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Don's memory.

