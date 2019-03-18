COLUMBUS — Donald L. Gross, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019.

Preceded in death by his father, Henry Gross; mother, Emma (Mann); brothers, Harold, Fredrick (Fritz), Norman, and Leroy; and sister, Doris Blackford.

Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolores (Maurer); children, Julie (Kevin) Claus, Sally (Kelly) Gross, Sarah (Pete) Crozier and Rich (Jennifer) Gross; nine grandchildren; and five granddogs.

Don was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio, and previously St. Paul Lutheran Church in Botkins, Ohio, and Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center, Ohio. As a member of the Navy during World War II, Don was stationed on Guam. After the war, Don returned to Jackson Center, Ohio, where he worked various jobs before joining Provico Inc. in 1964. He retired in 1991.

Throughout the years Don gave 13 gallons of blood and gave platelets 190 times, was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW, Botkins Community Club, bowling leagues, church choirs, Sunday school teacher, and various offices on church councils. He loved attending the activities of his children and grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 3660 Kenny Road, Columbus, OH 43220. A luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at New Loramie Valley Cemetery on County Road 25A near Botkins, Ohio, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3660 Kenny Road, Columbus, OH 43220 and St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 E. State St., Botkins, OH 45306.

Family has entrusted Schoedinegr Northwest Chapel with final arrangements.