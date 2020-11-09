MINSTER — Donald Heffner, 82, of Minster passed away at 8:52 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:52 P.M. at his home, leaving us with the firm belief he would be joining a lot of old friends singing in God's barbershop chorus and telling the angels all the latest "corny" jokes, as he could now remember the punch lines again.

Don was born December 7, 1937 in Piqua, OH, the son of the late Lawson and Levena (Dowty) Heffner. He graduated from Piqua Central High in 1955.

He was married to Melonie Ann (Michael) Heffner on May 6, 1966 at New Hope Evangelical United Brethren Church by Rev. Harry Sherry. Melonie survives him at their home by Lake Loramie. Don was the much loved father of Julie Anne Heffner of Piqua and Michael Lawson Heffner of Villa Rica, GA, who also survive. He was also the proud grandpa to Emilee and Katie Heffner. Also surviving him are in-laws, William Miller of Troy and Mark (Donnajean) Fuerstenau of Minster; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved his "dumb" jokes.

Preceding him in death were siblings, Norma Williamson, Patrica Miller, Beverly Brown, and infant brother Bobbie Heffner; in-laws, Don and Verna Michael of Houston.

Prior to marriage Don delivered milk and worked as a handyman at Brel-Aire Bowling Lanes, where he held the high 3-game series of 772 for 25 years. He retired in 1997 after 30 years at BF Goodrich, where he had worked on the first four-wheel vehicle on the moon.

Don's favorite activity was singing. He was a 65 year charter member of the Miami Shelby Melodymen Chorus. He also sang with the King's Ransom and B.B.L.T. quartets. He seldom missed a Red's game and loudly cheered for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 danger, the family will have a private graveside service at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with Rev. Mark Fuerstenau officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami Shelby Melodymen Chorus attn: Gary Roeth or Wilson Health Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to Don's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.