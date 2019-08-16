VERSAILLES — Donald C. Henry, age 57, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Aug. 15, 2019, at 3:46 p.m. at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, Ohio, on June 4, 1962, he was one of 10 children to the late Paul August Henry and Julitta Teresa (Broerman) Henry.

In his younger years he worked at Stucke Farm, and later in life retired from Clopay after 27 years of service. Donald loved the outdoors; "coon hunting," fishing, cutting wood and going trapping with the boys. Don enjoyed the companionshio of his Jack Russell dog, "Muffy," the best and smartest nurse maid ever. When he wasn't outside, he was playing cards or teasing all his sisters and playing pranks on them and his wife. Donald was a family man, with a wonderful heart & will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Betty (Kelch) Hierholzer; brother, Thomas P. Henry; father-in-law, Anthony J. Droesch; and brother-in-law, Valbert Kelch.

Survived by his loving wife, Zita Kay (Droesch) Henry, whom he married in Chickasaw, Ohio, on Sept. 28, 1991; sons, Ethan and Elizabeth Henry and Jacob and Kimberly Henry: sisters, Norma and Rich Nerderman, of Minster, Ohio, Jan Russell, of Troy, Ohio, Ruth Henry, of New Bremen, Ohio, Cathy and John Shue, of North Star, Ohio, Sue Henry, of Lima, Ohio, Judy Henry, of Versailles, Ohio, and Sharon and Duane Goubeaux, of Greenville, Ohio: brothers and sisters-in-law, Julius Hierholzer, of St. Henry, Ohio, Sharon Henry, of Versailles, Ohio, Dominica and Tom Bazeley, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cinda and Dave Helmstetter, of St. Marys, Ohio, Bonnie and Marvin Fortkamp, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, Larry Droesch, of Wilmington, Ohio, and Kevin Droesch and fiance' Sandy Litmer, of Chicasaw, Ohio; mother-in-law, Mary B. Droesch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you on Donald's behalf to all of the farmers and landowners for allowing him to trap and hunt on their properties all these years.

Friends may call on the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Denis Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Jim Simons presiding with an hour visitation at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. prior. Burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Versailles Life Squad.

Online sympathies www.baileyzechar.com.