BOTKINS – Donald J. Doseck, age 88, of Botkins, passed away of natural causes Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born May 22, 1932, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Chris and Julie (Behr) Doseck. On Nov. 17, 1951, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Don married Agnes M. (Gaier) Doseck, who survives.

Also surviving are six children, Roger and Susan Doseck, of Botkins, Bonnie and Elmer Penny, of Anna, Carl and Karla Doseck, of Botkins, Larry and Katy Doseck, of Botkins, Jane and Rick Maurer, of Botkins, and Betty and Randy Monnin, of Anna; 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Sam Doseck, of Fort Loramie, Dorothy and Gilberg "Butch" Braun, of Sidney, Mary Cartwright, of Sidney, Wilbur and Linda Doseck, of Wapakoneta, Fred Doseck, of Clearwater, Florida, and Mike and Karla Doseck, of Botkins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Doseck, of Wapakoneta, Janice and Elmer Larger, of Fort Loramie, and Linda Gaier, of Fort Loramie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Mary Doseck, Murlin Doseck and sisters and brothers-in-law, Henrietta Doseck, Connie Doseck and Paul and Charlene Gaier.

Mr. Doseck retired in 1996 from Sidney Tool & Die and had previously worked at Wagner Ware of Sidney. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Wapak Eagles Lodge, Wapak Antique Tractor Club, the Lake Loramie Antique Tractor Club and a lifetime member of Greenville Power of the Past. Don enjoyed camping, ballroom dancing and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins with Rev. Sean Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral home, church and cemetery rites.

Memorials may be made to the Botkins Fire Department, Dorothy Love Employee Christmas Fund or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.