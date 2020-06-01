SIDNEY — Donald E. Kemp, age 90, of Sidney, passed away June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Sidney, to the late Paul and Alice (Limbert) Kemp. He married Jane (Slusser) Kemp Aug. 30, 1953, and she survives. Also surviving is brother, Art Kemp, of Bellefontaine, Jim (Geneva) Kemp, of Lexington, Kentucky, John (Lottie) Kemp, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Tom (Carolyn Moore, of Laguna Woods, California, and unofficial adopted daughter, Terri Scott, of Delaware, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph (Wilma) Kemp, sister Martha (Archie) Treen, son Marvin Kemp and sister-in-law Eilene Kemp. Donald was a member of the Church of Christ in Port Jefferson. He began working at Flint's Appliances in Sidney. After his father-in-law passed away, he became the co-owner. He proudly served in the U S Army, Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Japan. He was a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217, Eagles Lodge, and Newport Sportsman Club Deer Hunters. Donald also volunteered his time at FISH. He was an avid trap shooter, loved all music and played the harmonica. There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with Pastor David Clem officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Don and Jane Kemp Scholarship, Sidney Shelby Foundation in Donald's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.