Donald Kemp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY — Donald E. Kemp, age 90, of Sidney, passed away June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Sidney, to the late Paul and Alice (Limbert) Kemp. He married Jane (Slusser) Kemp Aug. 30, 1953, and she survives. Also surviving is brother, Art Kemp, of Bellefontaine, Jim (Geneva) Kemp, of Lexington, Kentucky, John (Lottie) Kemp, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Tom (Carolyn Moore, of Laguna Woods, California, and unofficial adopted daughter, Terri Scott, of Delaware, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph (Wilma) Kemp, sister Martha (Archie) Treen, son Marvin Kemp and sister-in-law Eilene Kemp. Donald was a member of the Church of Christ in Port Jefferson. He began working at Flint's Appliances in Sidney. After his father-in-law passed away, he became the co-owner. He proudly served in the U S Army, Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Japan. He was a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217, Eagles Lodge, and Newport Sportsman Club Deer Hunters. Donald also volunteered his time at FISH. He was an avid trap shooter, loved all music and played the harmonica. There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with Pastor David Clem officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Don and Jane Kemp Scholarship, Sidney Shelby Foundation in Donald's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved