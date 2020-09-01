NEWPORT — Donald L. Marchal, 74, of Newport, Ohio, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Aug. 29, 2020, following complications from a July 25, 2020, motorcycle accident.

He was born on April 5, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Norbert and Evelyn (Perin) Marchal. On Aug. 26, 1967, he married Edith Looker at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, Ohio. Edith survives in Newport.

Surviving are his daughter, Melissa (William) Hurlds, Union City; three sons, Gregory Marchal, Ansonia, James Marchal, Sidney, and Robert (Carmen) Marchal, Fort Recovery. He is also survived by three brothers, Robert Marchal, Luzerne, Michigan, Delbert Marchal, New Knoxville, and Larry Joe Marchal, Piqua; and one sister, Carolyn (Tom) Klopfenstein, Russia. He is also survived by three sister-in-laws, Vivian (Tim) Belt, Carol Ann (Tom) Stiver and Betty Blue, all of Sidney; and a brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Looker, of Mason.

Don was also survived by 12 grandchildren, Shawn, Ashley, Ciera, Shawn, Devin, Peytin, Sadrin, Brandon, Bryce, Christian, Caden and Matthew. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alexis, Wyatt, Ryder, James, Emberlee, Nadya and Evangeline.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Waneta Looker, a brother, Edward Marchal, and a sister-in-law, Ann Wendel.

Donald was a business owner and painted houses prior to his retirement. He belonged to the YMCA in Versailles and the Mercer County Indian Relic Collectors Society for the past 30 years.

Donald enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, fishing, mushroom hunting, arrowhead hunting, and exercising at the YMCA. One of his favorite pastimes was afternoon drives with his wife, Edith, to explore and enjoy the countryside. He also loved to dress up as Santa Claus for different communities at Christmas.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles, Ohio. Donald will be cremated per his wishes and buried at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Contributions can be made to his wife, Edith Marchal to help cover medical costs.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the Donald Marchal Family will be following the guidelines set by the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.