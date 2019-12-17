Donald Merricle (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Obituary
LIMA — Donald "Tony" Anthony Merricle, age 70, of Lima, and formerly of Vaughnsville, passed Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Arthur and Mary Louise Martin Merricle. On Dec. 6, 1989, he married Alice Mikesell Meyer, who survives in Lima.

Tony retired from Degen Excavating and was a member of the Eagles 370 of Lima and the VFW.

He loved the outdoors, camping, and being on the water. Best of all, was his family and he dearly loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by four sons, Rob (Jenise) Merricle, of Cridersville, Scott (Ashley) Merricle, of Cridersville, Haedon (fiancee' Beth) Meyer, of Columbus, and Brandon Meyer, of Delphos; seven grandchildren, Marissa, Shiana, Keilara, Landyn, Zachary, Evelyn and Audrey; three great-grandchildren, Kainen, Madelyn and Evelyn; three brothers, Patrick (Aileen) Merricle, of Wapakoneta. Thomas (Sue) Merricle, of Sidney, and Martin (Wilma) Merricle, of Sidney; two sisters, Christine (Jerry, deceased) Rains, of Cridersville, and Norma (Jerry) Harshbarger, of Waynesfield.

Services will begin 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Military rites will follow.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Food Bank.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
