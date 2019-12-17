LIMA — Donald "Tony" Anthony Merricle, age 70, of Lima, and formerly of Vaughnsville, passed Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Arthur and Mary Louise Martin Merricle. On Dec. 6, 1989, he married Alice Mikesell Meyer, who survives in Lima.

Tony retired from Degen Excavating and was a member of the Eagles 370 of Lima and the VFW.

He loved the outdoors, camping, and being on the water. Best of all, was his family and he dearly loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by four sons, Rob (Jenise) Merricle, of Cridersville, Scott (Ashley) Merricle, of Cridersville, Haedon (fiancee' Beth) Meyer, of Columbus, and Brandon Meyer, of Delphos; seven grandchildren, Marissa, Shiana, Keilara, Landyn, Zachary, Evelyn and Audrey; three great-grandchildren, Kainen, Madelyn and Evelyn; three brothers, Patrick (Aileen) Merricle, of Wapakoneta. Thomas (Sue) Merricle, of Sidney, and Martin (Wilma) Merricle, of Sidney; two sisters, Christine (Jerry, deceased) Rains, of Cridersville, and Norma (Jerry) Harshbarger, of Waynesfield.

Services will begin 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Military rites will follow.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Food Bank.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.